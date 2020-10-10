 Skip to main content
Mattoon man gets probation for threatening state worker
CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to write a letter of apology as part of his sentence for threatening a state worker investigating a child custody case.

Jeffrey A. Mingus, 38, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation for threatening the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker on June 9.

Mingus pleaded guilty to the charge, a felony offense, in June. There was no agreement at that time on the sentence he would receive.

In addition to the letter of apology, terms of Mingus’ sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn based the sentence on recommendations from State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

