Mattoon man pleads guilty to burglary charge
Mattoon man pleads guilty to burglary charge

CHARLESTON — A man became eligible for probation with the agreement reached in a case in which he was accused of burglarizing a Mattoon apartment.

John M. Fugate, 50, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that accused him of entering the apartment with plans to steal on May 21 of last year.

With the agreement in his case, the charge was reduced from residential burglary, which requires a prison sentence with a conviction.

Fugate was sentenced to two years of second chance probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Probation terms included payment of $560 in restitution and an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Fugate, accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

