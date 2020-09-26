Mattoon man pleads guilty to burglary charge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man became eligible for probation with the agreement reached in a case in which he was accused of burglarizing a Mattoon apartment.

John M. Fugate, 50, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that accused him of entering the apartment with plans to steal on May 21 of last year.

With the agreement in his case, the charge was reduced from residential burglary, which requires a prison sentence with a conviction.

Fugate was sentenced to two years of second chance probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Probation terms included payment of $560 in restitution and an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Fugate, accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

PHOTOS: 2020 JG-TC mugshot gallery

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.