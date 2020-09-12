Mattoon man pleads guilty to domestic battery, trespassing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man who admitted trespassing at a Mattoon apartment and hitting the woman who lived there.

George A. Reid, 29, of Mattoon, received a two-year probation sentence for his guilty plea to trespassing and domestic battery charges.

Case records indicate that the incident took place on Dec. 30 at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.

Reid pleaded guilty to the charges in June with no agreement on a sentence at that time.

However, a home invasion charge that would have required prison time was dismissed. A charge accusing him of damaging a door at the same apartment building on Dec. 5 was also dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reid after hearing recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr.

