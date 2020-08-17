You are the owner of this article.
Mattoon man pleads guilty to drug possession charge
Mattoon man pleads guilty to drug possession charge

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted having a medication without the required prescription.

Zachary D. Janes, 31, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Janes was accused of having the prescription medication on Nov. 20 and he was sentenced to two years of probation. Terms of the sentence included a treatment evaluation.

Coles County Circuit Judges James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

