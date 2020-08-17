Mattoon man pleads guilty to drug possession charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted having a medication without the required prescription.

Zachary D. Janes, 31, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Janes was accused of having the prescription medication on Nov. 20 and he was sentenced to two years of probation. Terms of the sentence included a treatment evaluation.

Coles County Circuit Judges James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

