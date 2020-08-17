Mattoon man pleads guilty to drug possession charge

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted having a medication without the required prescription.
Zachary D. Janes, 31, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Janes was accused of having the prescription medication on Nov. 20 and he was sentenced to two years of probation. Terms of the sentence included a treatment evaluation.
Coles County Circuit Judges James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.
