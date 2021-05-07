 Skip to main content
Mattoon man pleads guilty to meth possession
CHARLESTON — A man received the maximum probation term possible when he admitted having methamphetamine found when he was arrested for violating an earlier probation sentence.

Joshua D. Harrison, 33, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on April 29 of last year.

Case records say Mattoon police found the methamphetamine on Harrison when they arrested him on a warrant for violations in the earlier case, also methamphetamine possession.

In the newer case, Harrison was sentenced to 2½ years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of three to 10 years. The earlier conviction made him eligible for up to twice the usual maximum prison term for the offense.

Harrison also received a record of unsuccessfully completing his earlier probation, a two-year sentence he received in February 2019.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Harrison by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

