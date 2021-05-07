Mattoon man pleads guilty to meth possession

CHARLESTON — A man received the maximum probation term possible when he admitted having methamphetamine found when he was arrested for violating an earlier probation sentence.

Joshua D. Harrison, 33, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on April 29 of last year.

Case records say Mattoon police found the methamphetamine on Harrison when they arrested him on a warrant for violations in the earlier case, also methamphetamine possession.

In the newer case, Harrison was sentenced to 2½ years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of three to 10 years. The earlier conviction made him eligible for up to twice the usual maximum prison term for the offense.