Mattoon man pleads guilty to reduce battery charge
Mattoon man pleads guilty to reduce battery charge

CHARLESTON — A counseling evaluation was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted hitting and kicking another man at a Mattoon convenience store.

Jayvon K. Burnett, 19, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a battery charge in connection with the Sept. 19 incident.

With the agreement in his case, the charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor and Burnett was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge. The sentence is supervision similar to probation but with fewer restrictions.

The original charge against Burnett was a felony offense because the incident occurred in a public place, the Casey’s store at 2401 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon.

With this sentence, Burnett will be evaluated to determine counseling needed and he’ll be required to follow its recommendations. It also includes no-contact provisions.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Burnett by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

