Mattoon man pleads guilty to reduce battery charge

CHARLESTON — A counseling evaluation was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted hitting and kicking another man at a Mattoon convenience store.

Jayvon K. Burnett, 19, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a battery charge in connection with the Sept. 19 incident.

With the agreement in his case, the charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor and Burnett was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge. The sentence is supervision similar to probation but with fewer restrictions.

The original charge against Burnett was a felony offense because the incident occurred in a public place, the Casey’s store at 2401 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon.