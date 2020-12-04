Mattoon man pleads guilty to reduced charges in sex assault case

CHARLESTON — A man's mental condition led to his pleading guilty to reduced charges in a child sexual assault case, according to the case's prosecutor.
Jason A. Walker, 36, of Mattoon, was accused of engaging in sex acts with a girl who reported the incidents in March, when she was 15 years old.
Saying the defense attorney's try at having Walker's confession ruled illegal would likely succeed, Coles County Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone said the charges would have been difficult to prove without Walker's statement.
In what's called a motion to suppress, county Public Defender Anthony Ortega said Walker is "sufficiently intellectually disabled" to the point that he couldn't understand the possible consequences of answering police questions.
A motion to suppress argues that evidence was obtained illegally and, if granted, the evidence can't be used against the accused person.
Schiavone acknowledged Walker's mental condition and said it led her to agree to reduce the charges in the case.
The original charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child were dismissed. A conviction for the offense requires a prison sentence of six to 60 years.
Walker then pleaded guilty to a felony child battery charge and a misdemeanor attempted sexual abuse charge.
In accepting the plea agreement, Circuit Judge Mark Bovard placed Walker on probation for 2 1/2 years, the maximum probation term possible for the felony offense conviction. Probation terms included no future contact with the girl.
The felony conviction could also have resulted in a two- to five-year prison sentence.
Schiavone said the outcome still left Walker convicted of a felony offense and requires him to register his address with police as a convicted sex offender.
She said the girl's family was upset about the outcome but understood the reasons for it, and appreciated that Walker had a conviction and the registration requirement.
Ortega didn't respond to requests seeking comment.
Records in the case say police interviewed the girl after they were informed of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigation. The girl said Walker engaged in sex acts with her at her Mattoon residence about two years earlier, the records say.
Walker admitted to the sex acts when he was questioned by police, according to the records.
