Mattoon man pleads guilty to reduced charges in sex assault case

CHARLESTON — A man's mental condition led to his pleading guilty to reduced charges in a child sexual assault case, according to the case's prosecutor.

Jason A. Walker, 36, of Mattoon, was accused of engaging in sex acts with a girl who reported the incidents in March, when she was 15 years old.

Saying the defense attorney's try at having Walker's confession ruled illegal would likely succeed, Coles County Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone said the charges would have been difficult to prove without Walker's statement.

In what's called a motion to suppress, county Public Defender Anthony Ortega said Walker is "sufficiently intellectually disabled" to the point that he couldn't understand the possible consequences of answering police questions.

A motion to suppress argues that evidence was obtained illegally and, if granted, the evidence can't be used against the accused person.

Schiavone acknowledged Walker's mental condition and said it led her to agree to reduce the charges in the case.