Mattoon man pleads guilty to second sex abuse charge

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in Coles County Circuit Court to criminal predatory sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13.

Brandon P. Doty, 33, was arrested March 15 after a boy reported to police he had been sexually assaulted by Doty when he was between 10 and 11-years-old.

According to court documents, the boy told police Doty held him down and raped him and told him that he would do the same to his mother and brother if he told anyone.

Doty pled guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2018 and received the minimum term of three years in prison. He was given the sentence based on several factors, including a sex offender evaluation that showed he was at a low risk to re-offend.

The charge he pled guilty to Thursday carried with it a possible prison sentence of up to 60 years.

Aside from prison time, Doty must also pay a $5,000 fine and once again register as a sex offender upon his release.