Mattoon man pleads guilty to stolen vehicle, methamphetamine offenses
Mattoon man pleads guilty to stolen vehicle, methamphetamine offenses

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was ordered for a man after he admitted to having a stolen a vehicle and possessing methamphetamine.

It was one of the terms of the 2 1/2-year probation sentence that Robert L. Jones received for his guilty pleas to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Jones, 32, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of having the stolen vehicle on April 7 and the methamphetamine on Oct. 17.

Other charges were dismissed, including ones accusing him of also having a stolen vehicle on Dec. 9 and lying to police during investigations in March and in June 2019.

Jones’ probation terms also included a evaluation for other counseling, in addition to the substance abuse treatment.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

