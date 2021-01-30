Mattoon man pleads guilty to stolen vehicle, methamphetamine offenses

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was ordered for a man after he admitted to having a stolen a vehicle and possessing methamphetamine.
It was one of the terms of the 2 1/2-year probation sentence that Robert L. Jones received for his guilty pleas to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Jones, 32, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of having the stolen vehicle on April 7 and the methamphetamine on Oct. 17.
Other charges were dismissed, including ones accusing him of also having a stolen vehicle on Dec. 9 and lying to police during investigations in March and in June 2019.
Jones’ probation terms also included a evaluation for other counseling, in addition to the substance abuse treatment.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.