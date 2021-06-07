Mattoon man pleads not guilty to domestic battery, meth charges

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man has pleaded not guilty to charges of repeatedly striking a woman and of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Tyler A. Lovekamp, 30, faces a felony meth possession charge and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge that the Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him on May 25.

The police department reported that Lovekamp allegedly struck a woman multiple times with his hands and held an item to her face, while threatening her with bodily harm and death. Officers reportedly located cash and approximately 280 grams of meth during this investigation.

According to police, records indicate that Lovekamp was on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections for convictions in Coles County for meth delivery and aggravated domestic battery at the time of his May 25 arrest.

Following this arrest, Lovekamp was taken to the Coles County jail. His bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 in order to be released from custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 6.

