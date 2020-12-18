Mattoon man receives prison sentences for burglary, sex offender registry violation

CHARLESTON — A man facing multiple cases accusing him of criminal offenses received back-to-back prison sentences when he admitted burglarizing a vehicle and failing to register his address as a convicted sex offender.

Jonathan B. Rider pleaded guilty to those charges as part of an agreement that included dismissal of others. Among the dismissed charges were methamphetamine possession and forgery as well as other registration offenses.

Rider, 32, of Mattoon, was one of three people arrested after police discovered the vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of Shelby Avenue in Mattoon on Oct. 26, according to records in the case.

That took place while Rider was out of jail on bond in a case that accused of failing to register a change of address in May. That meant the prison sentences for the two offenses had to be added together and couldn’t be concurrent, or run at the same time.

With the agreement Rider was sentenced to prison for four years for the burglary and another three-year prison term was added for the registration offense.