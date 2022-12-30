Mattoon man sentenced for child pornography, meth

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man will serve over 20 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of disseminating child pornography and being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

Mitchell Lipka, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Coles County Circuit Court to 22 years in prison for the child pornography charge and three years for the meth charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Lipka entered an open plea for the child pornography charge, allowing the Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick too review the case and sentence him, but went in front of a jury for methamphetamine possession. During that trial he was also found not guilty for intent to deliver.

In addition to prison time, Lipka must pay a total of $4,000 in fines and will required to comply with mandatory supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to a police affidavit, Lipka first caught the eye of authorities in 2020 when the Mattoon Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding three videos of child pornography uploaded and shared through the app "Kik." The tip included the IP address that shared the videos, which was later used in a warrant to determine Lipka's identity.

Police obtained a search warrant and made contact with Lipka. Police say Lipka admitted to receiving child pornography through the app, downloading it and that it was possible he sent some from his account.

The affidavit shows that during the search of Lipka's residence, they found a bag containing 11.1 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, small baggies containing meth and $1,220, something police say indicates the sale of methamphetamine.

Lipka denied selling the meth and said he used the drug medicinally.

While Lipka was initially charged with 40 child pornography-related charges, all but one were dismissed.