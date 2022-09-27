Mattoon man sentenced to 14 years for possession of stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Demetris Watts Sr., 53, was found guilty of the charge during a jury trial in May. The charge stemmed from a November 2021 incident during which Watts was accused of stealing a vehicle from the Circle K on Dewitt Avenue in Mattoon before crashing it in Douglas County. Police reports also state Watts was involved with a chase in Douglas County during that time.

Watts received the maximum sentence for the offense and will serve the 14 year sentence concurrently with a 12 year sentence he received for the burglary of a Mattoon church in 2020.

At the time of Watts' conviction, Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley praised the work of the Mattoon Police Department, with the officer's investigation into the vehicle theft being crucial to the conviction. Police were able to track the vehicle's location while it was missing and match it up with the location of Watts' phone at the same time.

Watts has requested to start the appeal process immediately and has been appointed an appellate defender.