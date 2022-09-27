 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Mattoon man sentenced to 14 years for possession of stolen vehicle

  • 0

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Demetris Watts Sr., 53, was found guilty of the charge during a jury trial in May. The charge stemmed from a November 2021 incident during which Watts was accused of stealing a vehicle from the Circle K on Dewitt Avenue in Mattoon before crashing it in Douglas County. Police reports also state Watts was involved with a chase in Douglas County during that time.

Watts received the maximum sentence for the offense and will serve the 14 year sentence concurrently with a 12 year sentence he received for the burglary of a Mattoon church in 2020.

At the time of Watts' conviction, Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley praised the work of the Mattoon Police Department, with the officer's investigation into the vehicle theft being crucial to the conviction. Police were able to track the vehicle's location while it was missing and match it up with the location of Watts' phone at the same time.

Watts has requested to start the appeal process immediately and has been appointed an appellate defender.

Watts, Demetris Sr.

Watts

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

88-year-old man completes his 1,487th skydiving jump in chase for world record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News