Mattoon man sentenced to prison because of probation violations

CHARLESTON — Violating the terms of a probation sentence for a DUI conviction led to prison time for a Mattoon man.
Ronald L. Newkirk, 51, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the conviction for which he originally received a two-year probation sentence.
The probation violations of which Newkirk was accused included a drug possession charge for having a prescription painkiller on Dec. 6. That and other charges were dismissed with the agreement that was reached.
Newkirk was placed on probation when he pleaded guilty in April 2018 to driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 17, 2017, when his driver's license was revoked.
The felony offense also had a possible sentence of one to three years with a conviction.
The other more recent charges that were dismissed were misdemeanor offenses. They included an assault charge accusing Newkirk of threatening another person with a gun on Aug. 20.
Also dismissed were charges accusing him of damaging a woman's safe, threatening a man and struggling with police on Nov. 29, 2019.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn ordered Newkirk's probation revoked and imposed the prison sentence.
Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone prosecuted the cases and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum represented Newkirk.