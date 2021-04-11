Mattoon man sentenced to prison because of probation violations

CHARLESTON — Violating the terms of a probation sentence for a DUI conviction led to prison time for a Mattoon man.

Ronald L. Newkirk, 51, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the conviction for which he originally received a two-year probation sentence.

The probation violations of which Newkirk was accused included a drug possession charge for having a prescription painkiller on Dec. 6. That and other charges were dismissed with the agreement that was reached.

Newkirk was placed on probation when he pleaded guilty in April 2018 to driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 17, 2017, when his driver's license was revoked.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The felony offense also had a possible sentence of one to three years with a conviction.