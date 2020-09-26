Mattoon man sentenced to probation for meth possession

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man could avoid a record of a conviction with the agreement that led him to admit possessing methamphetamine.

Douglas S. Lauwers, 50, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of having the drug on June 9.

Lauwers was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Terms included a substance abuse treatment evaluation and payment of about $3,800 in fines and court fees. A misdemeanor charge accusing Lauwers of having a pipe for drug use was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Lauwers by accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

