Mattoon man sentenced to probation for meth possession
Mattoon man sentenced to probation for meth possession

CHARLESTON — A man could avoid a record of a conviction with the agreement that led him to admit possessing methamphetamine.

Douglas S. Lauwers, 50, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of having the drug on June 9.

Lauwers was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Terms included a substance abuse treatment evaluation and payment of about $3,800 in fines and court fees. A misdemeanor charge accusing Lauwers of having a pipe for drug use was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Lauwers by accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

