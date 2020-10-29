 Skip to main content
Mattoon man sentenced to probation for planned meth sale
Mattoon man sentenced to probation for planned meth sale

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation when he admitted having methamphetamine planned for sale.

Nicholas A. Lueck, 36, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

With the agreement reached in his case, Lueck was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.

Case records indicate police found the methamphetamine at Lueck’s residence on Jan. 21.

Terms of his probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed. A methamphetamine possession charge accusing Lueck of also having the drug on Sept. 28 was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Lueck by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

