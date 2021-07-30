 Skip to main content
Mattoon man slammed dog to ground, police say

  • Updated
MATTOON — A Mattoon man who police say bit and pummeled a dog has been charged with animal torture.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed a felony charge of animal torture and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals against Erynn F. Johnson-Newburry, 19, of Mattoon on Tuesday following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

Police said Johnson-Newburry was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 17th Street after he punched, kicked, and bit a dog. Police said he also was observed throwing the dog to the ground.

After his arrest, Johnson-Newburry was taken to the Coles County jail. During a hearing Tuesday, he was released from custody without bond on the condition that he have no contact or be within 100 feet of any domesticated animals.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

