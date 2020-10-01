Mattoon nursing home worker stole money from residents, police say

MATTOON — Police have arrested a Charleston woman they say stole a LINK card and money from residents of a Mattoon nursing home where she worked.

Mattoon police in a statement said the 41-year-old woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday at the police station.

Police said she stole a LINK card from the room of a patient at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 2121 S. Ninth St., in early August, while she was employed there and that she used the card without permission numerous times throughout August and September. While being interviewed about this matter, police say, she confessed to stealing currency from other patients in the past.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to the Coles County jail, where she has since posted bond and was released. All preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

