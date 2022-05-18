Mattoon police arrest substitute teacher on grooming charge

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has arrested a substitute teacher on a preliminary charge that he attempted to solicit sexual encounters from a juvenile female.

A Mattoon police press release reported that Keith D. Green, 55, of Ashmore was arrested on the grooming charge at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Police Department station.

The release said the arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between Mattoon police and the Mattoon school district. The charge alleges that Green used an electronic device to communicate with a female under the age of 17 in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with the juvenile.

Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines said Green was employed as a substitute teacher with the Mattoon district and with other school districts in the region during the time of the alleged act. He said upon receiving information of these allegations at approximately 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Mattoon district immediately contacted law enforcement. Police said investigators subsequently gathered corroborating evidence and statements from Green and the victim that led to the arrest that night.

"We are appreciative of the Mattoon Police Department and for them responding as quickly as they could," said Mattoon district Superintendent Tim Condron, adding that he could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

After Green was arrested, he was taken to the Coles County jail. Gaines said Green is awaiting a bond hearing that police anticipate will be held on Thursday, May 19, in Coles County Circuit Court.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

