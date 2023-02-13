MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department reported seeing positive signs in 2022 in its ongoing battle against methamphetamine and stepped up its local firearms training opportunities last year through a new shoot house resource.
Chief Sam Gaines said that although the police department's recent year end report shows that arrests of individuals for meth possession offenses increased from 131 in 2021 to 171 in 2022, this increase in arrests is due to pro-active police work instead of an upsurge of meth into the community.
"(This) led to reports in 2022 from officers that during times throughout the year, finding individuals with methamphetamine on them is becoming fewer and further between," Gaines said. "This is the first time in a while information like this has been reported with regards to methamphetamine."
Gaines said meth is still considered the most prevalent illegal drug within the Mattoon community. He said it is still no longer being made in the community, rather shipped in illegally from Mexico. He said after meth is brought across the border, the illegal drug is transported to numerous regional "hubs" for distribution throughout the nation.
"Methamphetamine continues to be a main contributing factor to crime within the city. To combat this, we continue to schedule 12-hour-long drug interdiction dates throughout the year where officers are assigned solely to proactive drug enforcement work," Gaines said, adding that the department is in its third year of this program.
The East Central Illinois Drug Task Force works in conjunction with those officers on each interdiction date, Gaines said. Ideally, he said search warrants are obtained and drug houses are hit by the county tactical unit in this process.
Meth possession offenses were among a total of 1,079 arrests made by Mattoon officers in 2022, up from 931 arrest in 2021. Gaines said most crime reported in Mattoon were once again related to theft/burglary, assault/battery and drug crimes.
Regarding drug offenses, the year end report showed that 13 offenders were able to enter drug treatment programs in 2022 after seeking placement help through the Mattoon Police Department's Safe Passage program. This program began in early 2020.
"Mattoon PD’s priority for drug enforcement continues to be pushing for the recovery of individuals with substance abuse issues," Gains said.
Calls for service to the department also increased in 2022 to 29,299 from 28,058 in the previous year.
"This ranges from calls such as a traffic stop, a nuisance complaint, a barking dog, a business alarm, a theft, a burglary, a robbery, a home invasion, etc.," Gaines.
In addition, the year end report also showed there were 663 criminal felony cases filed in Coles County court in 2022 and that 341, or 51%, of felony cases were from the Mattoon Police Department. Gaines said Mattoon felony cases accounted for 294, 46%, of the 636 felony cases filed in 2021.
Regarding training, the police department was able to step up local firearms course offerings last year with the help of a new shoot house that officers helped assemble at the department's firing range along Lake Road. The structure resembles a log cabin without a roof, but with a catwalk on top instead.
Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said instructors can watch from above as officers practice deescalating domestic disturbances and practice working their way through a multi-room structure with their firearms drawn to make arrests.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over the past seven years, Los Angeles jail officials have seen a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of mentally ill inmates, a rise the sheriff attributes to methamphetamine use.
Studies show chronic meth use can cause paranoia, visual and auditory hallucinations and delusions. But doctors say it's often difficult to determine whether patients had underlying conditions and then started abusing drugs, or if their chronic drug use led to psychiatric disorders.
Los Angeles sheriff's officials, who house close to 4,000 mentally ill inmates in one facility alone, are working to adapt policies and train deputies to de-escalate tense situations and work with clinicians and other mental health professionals to treat people who have both psychiatric disorders and substance abuse problems.
Here's a look at the correlation between chronic meth use and diagnosed mental illness.
"Absolutely," says Dr. Joel Braslow, a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.
"Heavy, high use of methamphetamine can cause psychotic symptoms," he says.
It is also known to exacerbate symptoms for people with underlying psychotic disorders, he said. But Braslow says it is "too easy" to blame methamphetamine use for a rise in the number of mentally ill inmates. It's extremely difficult to distinguish between those who abuse drugs, causing psychiatric symptoms, and patients who turned to drugs because they feel better when they are high, he said.
Neuroimaging studies have shown chronic methamphetamine users sometimes have structural and function changes in the parts of the brain that are associated with emotion and memory, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Those changes can cause emotional and cognitive problems.
Experts say that's one of the most challenging things when dealing with patients who have mental illness and are struggling with substance abuse.
"Almost everyone who uses meth will tell you initially they didn't do it to get high. They did it to level out and feel normal," said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, who specializes in substance abuse and addiction disorders. "In the case of meth, you will hear people say, 'I started using because it made the voices go away.'"
Those who use methamphetamine for long periods can also suffer weight loss, severe tooth decay and tooth loss. Chronic users also sometimes have skin sores from picking and scratching at their skin, which experts say often is because the users are trying to get rid of insects they imagine are crawling under their skin.
