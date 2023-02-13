LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over the past seven years, Los Angeles jail officials have seen a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of mentally ill inmates, a rise the sheriff attributes to methamphetamine use.

Studies show chronic meth use can cause paranoia, visual and auditory hallucinations and delusions. But doctors say it's often difficult to determine whether patients had underlying conditions and then started abusing drugs, or if their chronic drug use led to psychiatric disorders.

Los Angeles sheriff's officials, who house close to 4,000 mentally ill inmates in one facility alone, are working to adapt policies and train deputies to de-escalate tense situations and work with clinicians and other mental health professionals to treat people who have both psychiatric disorders and substance abuse problems.

Here's a look at the correlation between chronic meth use and diagnosed mental illness.