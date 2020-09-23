Mattoon police make 3 meth arrests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Police officers recently made three methamphetamine-related arrests in separate incidents in Mattoon.

Grady L. Senift, 45, of Mattoon has been charged with a felony count of meth possession and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Mattoon police said Senift was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in connection with allegations he grabbed, pinched, and pulled a female away from a vehicle during a domestic disturbance on Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street. The charges also allege he was found to be in possession of meth during that time.

Senift's was taken into custody but has since been released on bond. His first appearance hearing in Coles County Circuit Court is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Mattoon police reported the other two arrests occurred after 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Rudy Avenue. Police said a 23-year-old Mattoon man was taken into custody for an active Coles County warrant on a 2020 burglary charge. According to the release, police then located a 30-year-old Arthur man for an active Coles County warrant for a 2020 failure to register as a sex offender during this warrant service action.