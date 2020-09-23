 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon police make 3 meth arrests
0 comments

Mattoon police make 3 meth arrests

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Police officers recently made three methamphetamine-related arrests in separate incidents in Mattoon.

Grady L. Senift, 45, of Mattoon has been charged with a felony count of meth possession and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Mattoon police said Senift was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in connection with allegations he grabbed, pinched, and pulled a female away from a vehicle during a domestic disturbance on Saturday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street. The charges also allege he was found to be in possession of meth during that time.

Mattoon police ask for help identifying these 2 people

Senift's was taken into custody but has since been released on bond. His first appearance hearing in Coles County Circuit Court is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Mattoon police reported the other two arrests occurred after 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Rudy Avenue. Police said a 23-year-old Mattoon man was taken into custody for an active Coles County warrant on a 2020 burglary charge. According to the release, police then located a 30-year-old Arthur man for an active Coles County warrant for a 2020 failure to register as a sex offender during this warrant service action.

Police said both men were in possession of meth at that time. They were arrested and taken to the jail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Senift, Grady L.

Senift
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News