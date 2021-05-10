 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon police make arrest on warrant in domestic battery case
0 comments
alert top story

Mattoon police make arrest on warrant in domestic battery case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department recently arrested a man on a Coles County warrant for failing to appear in court in a 2021 domestic battery case.

Hussong, Andrew L

Hussong

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department reported that Andrew L. Hussong, 39, of Mattoon was arrested on the warrant and for a new charge of bail bond violation at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Second Street. He was allegedly found in contact with a woman and on property that he was supposed to stay away from by court order.

After being arrested, Hussong was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office filed a felony domestic battery charge against Hussong on April 9 and filed a misdemeanor bail bond violation charge on Friday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News