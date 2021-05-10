Mattoon police make arrest on warrant in domestic battery case

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department recently arrested a man on a Coles County warrant for failing to appear in court in a 2021 domestic battery case.
The department reported that Andrew L. Hussong, 39, of Mattoon was arrested on the warrant and for a new charge of bail bond violation at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Second Street. He was allegedly found in contact with a woman and on property that he was supposed to stay away from by court order.
After being arrested, Hussong was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office filed a felony domestic battery charge against Hussong on April 9 and filed a misdemeanor bail bond violation charge on Friday.