Mattoon police make cocaine, meth arrests

MATTOON — Two men wanted on warrants from other counties were arrested in Mattoon on drug related charges, including one arrest that occurred after a foot pursuit.

The Mattoon Police Department in a statement said that Etienne P. Lucas, 44, of Mattoon was taken into custody for a Champaign County warrant for failing to appear on a traffic case and a Peoria County warrant for failing to appear on a DUI case, plus new preliminary charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting an officer. The arrest occurred at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue.

The charges allege that police made contact with Lucas in the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue and that he ran after being ordered to stop. Upon being apprehended, he allegedly was found to possess individually packaged baggies of cocaine.