Mattoon police make two heroin-related arrests in separate cases

MATTOON — Officers with the Mattoon Police Department made two heroin-related arrests in separate cases last week that led to charges being filed in court.

A police department press release reported that the first arrest occurred when Albert Pickett, 44, of Mattoon was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1100 block of Charleston Avenue. The charge alleges that he was found in possession of several bags/wrappers of heroin during a traffic stop.

Pickett, Albert

Pickett

The investigation further revealed that Pickett was allegedly selling heroin. Records indicate that Pickett had been on parole then through the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery of a child and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Coles County jail.

Subsequently, the Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed a felony narcotics charge against Pickett. His bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $7,500 bond to be released from custody. Attorney Stephanie Corum has been appointed to represent Pickett, whose preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

The department reported that the second arrest occurred when Brice M. Fritz, 25, of Charleston was taken into custody on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue East.

Fritz, Brice M.

Fritz

Fritz was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and meth during a traffic stop. Further evidence revealed that the heroin was laced with fentanyl and that Fritz was selling the substance at the time. She was taken to the jail.

The state's attorney's office subsequently filed felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of heroin and possession of meth against Fritz, plus a misdemeanor charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.

Paintball gun leads to Mattoon man's arrest, police say

During a court hearing on Tuesday, Fritz's bond was set at a level at which she would need to post $3,500 bond to be released from custody. Coles County Public Defender Anthony Ortega was appointed to represent Fritz, whose preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30.

A new study by WalletHub has found the top 10 states with the biggest drug problem in the U.S. The Study used data such as arrest and overdose rates, the number of opioid prescriptions and more to form the list. The top 10 areas are as follows. 10. Kentucky 9. Indiana 8. Michigan 7. Delaware 6. Nevada 5. New Mexico 4. Colorado 3. Missouri 2. West Virginia 1. District of Columbia
