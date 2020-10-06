 Skip to main content
Mattoon police: Meth-related traffic incident led to stabbing, suspect sought
Mattoon police: Meth-related traffic incident led to stabbing, suspect sought

MATTOON — A methamphetamine-related traffic incident led to a recent stabbing and the suspect is being sought on an aggravated battery charge, the Mattoon Police Department has reported.

Police Chief Jason Taylor said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel L. Cox Jr., 33, of Mattoon in connection with the stabbing of Dalton T. Wright, 27, at 5:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Champaign Avenue.

Taylor said the charge alleges that the motive for the stabbing was anger over a traffic incident. He said Wright was outside a party, observed a vehicle speeding down the street, and yelled “slow down.” He said the charge alleges that the driver, Cox, stopped the car and an altercation then ensued in which Cox allegedly stabbed Wright in the left pectoral area.

“The underlying cause of the incident is strongly suspected to be the use of methamphetamine and the effects it has on one’s behavior," Taylor said.

Police said Wright was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and is reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cox is asked to contact Mattoon police via Facebook or call Coles County Crimestoppers at 1-866-345-8488.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

