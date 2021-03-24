Mattoon police need your help with information on pickup that hit Sonic

MATTOON — Police are seeking information from the public as part of their investigation into a pickup truck recently striking part of the Sonic Drive-In building.

The Mattoon Police Department has used its Facebook page to post a security camera photo of the pickup crashing into a support pole for the roof over the speaker boxes and menu boards at Sonic, 601 Lake Land Blvd.

Deputy Chief Sam Gaines said the collision occurred sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning and caused extensive damage to the drive-up stalls on the north side of the lot. He said the unknown driver then left the scene of the crash without calling the police or leaving contact information.

The police department reported that it needs assistance from the public in identifying the driver and/or owner of the pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 217-235-5451 or via private message on Facebook.