Mattoon police seek help identifying JCPenney jewelry burglars

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspects in connection with a recent break-in and jewelry theft at the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall.

Detective Lt. Ryan Hurst said officers responded to an alarm at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at JCPenney and found that the glass in the north door had been broken. He said officers ensured the store was clear and then discovered that the glass case in the jewelry department had been smashed. Hurst said an unknown amount of jewelry had been taken.

Hurst said evidence indicates two suspects perpetrated the burglary. He said investigators are uncertain if the suspects are local or if they drove in via Interstate 57 to commit a "smash and grab" burglary. He said investigators are checking with area law enforcement agencies to see if similar break-ins have been reported elsewhere and are trying to identify the suspects' vehicle.

Four security camera photos of the suspects have been posted on the Mattoon Police Department's page on Facebook.