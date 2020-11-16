 Skip to main content
Mattoon police seek identifying subjects in Walmart theft investigation
MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has reported that it is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart and is needing help from the public in identifying subjects in connection to this matter.

Three photos, taken at the front entrance to Walmart, of these subjects have been posted on the Mattoon Police Department's page on Facebook.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 217-235-5451 or via a private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers line at 1-866-345-8488, or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

