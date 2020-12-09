Mattoon police seeking information on Rural King theft suspect

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a chainsaw from Rural King at the Cross County Mall.

As part of this investigation, photos of the suspect and his vehicle have been posted on the City of Mattoon, Illinois - Police Department page on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message them on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488, or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.