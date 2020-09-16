Mattoon resident hit man with bat, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with striking a man with a wooden bat earlier this week.

Mattoon police said that Derek N. Arthur, 33, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Prairie Avenue. The charge says that Arthur struck a man in the chest with a bat and placed him in a headlock at that location.

Following his arrest, Arthur was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office subsequently filed a felony charge of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon again him.

Arthur's bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $750 bond to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

