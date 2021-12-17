Mattoon school shooter could be sentenced as adult

CHARLESTON — The Coles County state's attorney has filed a petition to sentence Josiah Lyons as an adult for the 2017 shooting at Mattoon High School.

Prosecutor Jesse Danley filed a petition to revoke the stayed adult sentence against Lyons, now 19.

Lyons in 2018 admitted to a juvenile court petition to the charge against him in connection with the shooting in the school cafeteria. One student was injured.

The judge made an adult sentence possible if Lyons commits another crime or violates terms of his juvenile sentence.

Lyons was arrested Tuesday for failing to register a change of address from Toledo to Mattoon, authorities said.

That means the state's attorney can now sentence him as an adult if he's found guilty.

