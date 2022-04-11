Mattoon sex offender sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison

URBANA – A Mattoon man was sentenced Monday to 38 years and two months in federal prison for enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and receipt and possession of child pornography.

Christopher Ohm, 35, pleaded guilty to the federal charges in October. The charges stemmed from separate incidents in 2020 involving two girls, ages 13 and 15.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Ohm to a prison term of 36 years and eight months for the 2020 offenses, and a consecutive 18 month prison terms for violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District, Mihm emphasized his concern that the public be protected from Ohm, calling him “a dangerous person.”

Following his release from the Bureau of Prisons, Ohm will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Ohm after he met with a 13-year-old minor through a popular dating application, Grindr. Ohm arranged to meet the minor for sexual activity at an abandoned railroad track in Janesville, Illinois, and offered the minor money if the minor agreed.

The minor escaped from Ohm’s vehicle, and Ohm was arrested shortly afterward when he tried to meet the minor again at a cemetery. When law enforcement reviewed the contents of Ohm’s phone, they learned that Ohm tried to meet another minor, a 15-year-old, in a park in Bloomington in July 2020, also using Grindr.

In addition, law enforcement found a tablet that Ohm discarded at the cemetery where he was arrested that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Ohm was previously convicted of transportation of child pornography and in September 2012, was sentenced to serve almost 10 years in prison. Ohm was released from the Bureau of Prisons in September 2019, and was serving a term of supervised release when he was arrested by Cumberland County officials in September 2020 in relation to the incident involving the 13-year-old girl.

A federal grand jury charged Ohm with one count of enticement of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and one count of commission of a sex offense as a registered sex offender in November 2020, and Ohm was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals service, where he has remained.

In January 2021, the federal grand jury added counts involving the second minor and the child pornography materials located on Ohm’s tablet. The grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Ohm with one count of enticement of a minor, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

“HSI will continue to do everything it can to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. “Ohm’s reprehensible actions underscore the importance of talking with our children about the dangers they could encounter online.”

“Offenders who repeatedly victimize children have shown by their actions that are unwilling or unable to conform to the bounds of the law, and today’s sentence reflects the need to remove dangerous child sex offenders from the community,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. “We appreciate the swift attention that our law partners gave to the investigation of this recidivist offender.

U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0