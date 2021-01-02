 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon teen admits to library burglary
0 comments
alert top story

Mattoon teen admits to library burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old could have no record of a conviction with the agreement that led to his admitting to a role in a burglary of the Mattoon Public Library.

Kersch D. Anderson, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge accusing him of entering the library on Dec. 1, 2019, with plans to commit a theft.

Records in the case say Anderson told police he and a juvenile entered the library through an unlocked door. He said he stole $50 in cash and the juvenile took cash and electronics, the records say.

UPDATE: Coles Co. sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

With the agreement, Anderson was sentenced to two years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Also, the type of probation Anderson received is known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Probation terms included payment of $346 in restitution to the library with credit for any payments by the other suspect.

Watch now: Lake Mattoon provides setting for two diving traditions

Anderson was also ordered to undergo evaluations for substance abuse treatment and counseling and to follow the evaluations’ requirements.

Also with the agreement, charges accusing Anderson of trespassing in a vehicle in Mattoon and fighting with police officers who responded on Nov. 20, 2019, were dismissed.

Watch now: Mattoon police dog trades street patrols for back yard play

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Anderson by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Mark Karpus recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News