Mattoon teen admits to library burglary

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old could have no record of a conviction with the agreement that led to his admitting to a role in a burglary of the Mattoon Public Library.

Kersch D. Anderson, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge accusing him of entering the library on Dec. 1, 2019, with plans to commit a theft.

Records in the case say Anderson told police he and a juvenile entered the library through an unlocked door. He said he stole $50 in cash and the juvenile took cash and electronics, the records say.

With the agreement, Anderson was sentenced to two years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Also, the type of probation Anderson received is known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}