Mattoon teen admits to library burglary

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old could have no record of a conviction with the agreement that led to his admitting to a role in a burglary of the Mattoon Public Library.
Kersch D. Anderson, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge accusing him of entering the library on Dec. 1, 2019, with plans to commit a theft.
Records in the case say Anderson told police he and a juvenile entered the library through an unlocked door. He said he stole $50 in cash and the juvenile took cash and electronics, the records say.
With the agreement, Anderson was sentenced to two years of probation for the conviction that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of three to seven years.
Also, the type of probation Anderson received is known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
Probation terms included payment of $346 in restitution to the library with credit for any payments by the other suspect.
Anderson was also ordered to undergo evaluations for substance abuse treatment and counseling and to follow the evaluations’ requirements.
Also with the agreement, charges accusing Anderson of trespassing in a vehicle in Mattoon and fighting with police officers who responded on Nov. 20, 2019, were dismissed.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Anderson by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Mark Karpus recommended.