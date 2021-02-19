Mattoon teen admits to role in house burglary

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old has a chance for no record of a conviction after admitting he took part in the burglary of a Mattoon house.

Jadyn M. Princko, 19, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of a role in the burglary on May 21.

The agreement in Princko’s case included reducing the charge from residential burglary, which would have required prison time, and sentencing him to two years of second chance probation.

With that type of probation, no record of a conviction is possible if the sentence is completely successfully.

Terms of Princko’s sentence included payment of restitution and an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.