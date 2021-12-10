Mattoon union joins effort to intervene in school mask legal challenge

SPRINGFIELD — The unions representing teachers and support staff in 52 school districts, including Mattoon, on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a Sangamon County lawsuit over the state's mask requirement.

Seventy-five Illinois Education Association affiliates signed onto the effort.

Attorney Tom DeVore in October sued 145 school districts challenging the mask rule and a policy to send students home if they were in close contact with someone who has COVID. Those cases have been consolidated into one case now in front of Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.

Andrew Frey, president of the Triad Education Association in Madison County, in a statement said "we want students to wear their masks and stay home if they were close contacts of someone with COVID.

“Things were looking good for a while, but here we are again. This is a worldwide pandemic. We are not immune in Illinois just because we want to turn our heads. So, we won’t. And, we’ll work to keep our schools safe," he said.

The 75 groups represent more than 29,000 members.

A status hearing about the union group intervening is schedule for next week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the mask rule in August. The legal challenge is over whether schools have the authority to have such mandates.

