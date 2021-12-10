Mattoon union joins effort to intervene in school mask legal challenge

SPRINGFIELD — The unions representing teachers and support staff in 52 school districts, including Mattoon, on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a Sangamon County lawsuit over the state's mask requirement.
Seventy-five Illinois Education Association affiliates signed onto the effort.
Attorney Tom DeVore in October sued 145 school districts challenging the mask rule and a policy to send students home if they were in close contact with someone who has COVID. Those cases have been consolidated into one case now in front of Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.
Andrew Frey, president of the Triad Education Association in Madison County, in a statement said "we want students to wear their masks and stay home if they were close contacts of someone with COVID.
“Things were looking good for a while, but here we are again. This is a worldwide pandemic. We are not immune in Illinois just because we want to turn our heads. So, we won’t. And, we’ll work to keep our schools safe," he said.
The 75 groups represent more than 29,000 members.
A status hearing about the union group intervening is schedule for next week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the mask rule in August. The legal challenge is over whether schools have the authority to have such mandates.
Unions involved
Addison SD 4
Antioch CCSD 34
Arlington Heights SD 25
Barrington CUSD 220
Bluford Unit School District 318
Bond County CUSD 2
Carlinville CUSD 1
Cary CCSD 26
CHSD 99
Collinsville CUSD 10
Columbia CUSD 4
Cons HSD 230
Crystal Lake CCSD 47
CUSD 200
CUSD 300
Edwardsville CUSD 7
Geneva CUSD 304
Glenview CCSD 34
Hiawatha CUSD 426
Hinsdale CCSD 181
Hinsdale Twp HSD 86
Indian Prairie CUSD 204
Lake Forest SD 67
Lemont Twp HSD 210
Lincolnshire-Prairieview SD 103
Lombard SD 44
Maine Township HSD 207
Mascoutah CUD 19
Mattoon CUSD 2
McHenry CCSD 15
Medinah SD 11
Minooka CCSD 201
Minooka CHSD 111
Mount Prospect SD 57
Naperville CUSD 203
North Palos SD 117
Palos CCSD 118
Plainfield SD 202
Prairie Central CUSD 8
Prairie Grove CSD 46
Rockridge CUSD 300
Sandwich CUSD 430
SD 45 DuPage County
SD U-46
Southwestern CUSD 9
St Charles CUSD 303
Township HSD 214
Triad CUSD 2
Waterloo CUSD 5
Wauconda CUSD 118