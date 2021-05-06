Mattoon woman admits making false report to police

CHARLESTON — A woman was placed on probation when she admitted lying to police about another person picking up her prescription medicine at a Mattoon pharmacy.
Melanie D. Thoele, 42, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.
Thoele was accused of making the false report to Mattoon police on Feb. 12, 2019, about the prescription at the Mattoon Walgreens.
The charge was a felony offense and, with the agreement reached, she was sentenced two years of probation.
The probation was the type known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick based on the sentence on the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.