Mattoon woman admits making false report to police
Mattoon woman admits making false report to police

CHARLESTON — A woman was placed on probation when she admitted lying to police about another person picking up her prescription medicine at a Mattoon pharmacy.

Melanie D. Thoele, 42, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.

Thoele was accused of making the false report to Mattoon police on Feb. 12, 2019, about the prescription at the Mattoon Walgreens.

The charge was a felony offense and, with the agreement reached, she was sentenced two years of probation.

The probation was the type known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick based on the sentence on the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

