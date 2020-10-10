 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman admits part in plan to sell marijuana
Mattoon woman admits part in plan to sell marijuana

CHARLESTON — Jail time and a treatment evaluation were terms of the probation sentence a woman received for admitting to plans to sell marijuana.

Samantha M. Reavley, 28, of Mattoon, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation on a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Reavley pleaded guilty to the charge in July, admitting she and others had the marijuana at a residence on Moultrie Avenue in Mattoon on Nov. 29, 2018, when police conducted a search there.

At sentencing, Coles County Circuit Judge James imposed the probation sentence which included about two months of jail time. The judge also ordered the evaluation and that Reavley follow its recommendations.

Glenn based the sentence on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

Kaleb J. Elmore, 27, for whom records show addresses in Decatur and Charleston, and Jesse L. Conover, 25, of Charleston, were also charged in the case. They also received probation after they pleaded guilty earlier.

