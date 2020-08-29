 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman admits to methamphetamine possession
CHARLESTON — An evaluation to determine drug treatment needed was ordered for a woman who admitted having methamphetamine.

Amy R. Collins, 34, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing her of having the drug on Sept. 4.

With the agreement reached in her case, Collins was placed on probation for two years.

The sentence’s terms included the treatment evaluation and a requirement that she follow its recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Collins based on the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

