Mattoon woman arrested for financially exploiting elderly man, police say

MATTOON — A woman was arrested last week after police say they found she embezzled money from a man and forging insurance documents.

Heidi L. Wilson, 39, of Mattoon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of financial exploitation of the elderly, a news release from Mattoon police said.

The release said Wilson received power of attorney privileges for the man, described as elderly and with “numerous health issues.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It said an investigation showed that Wilson embezzled the money, a total of about $250,000, and forged documents to name her as the beneficiary of the man’s life insurance policy.

Coles County court records show charges on file against Wilson in connection with the investigation but no indication yet of when a court hearing’s scheduled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.