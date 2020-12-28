 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman arrested for financially exploiting elderly man, police say
Mattoon woman arrested for financially exploiting elderly man, police say

MATTOON — A woman was arrested last week after police say they found she embezzled money from a man and forging insurance documents.

Heidi L. Wilson, 39, of Mattoon was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of financial exploitation of the elderly, a news release from Mattoon police said.

Heidi L. Wilson

Wilson

The release said Wilson received power of attorney privileges for the man, described as elderly and with “numerous health issues.”

It said an investigation showed that Wilson embezzled the money, a total of about $250,000, and forged documents to name her as the beneficiary of the man’s life insurance policy.

Coles County court records show charges on file against Wilson in connection with the investigation but no indication yet of when a court hearing’s scheduled.

