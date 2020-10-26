 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon woman arrested for shooting man in forehead with crossbow
0 comments

Mattoon woman arrested for shooting man in forehead with crossbow

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Police have arrested a Mattoon woman for allegedly shooting and wounding a man with a crossbow.

The Mattoon Police Department reported that this 41-year-old woman was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at 3:30 a.m. Monday at the police station. Police say the woman shot a man in the forehead with a crossbow during a domestic dispute earlier that morning in the 700 block of North 22nd Street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Following her arrest, the woman was transported to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing a charge in court.

Thrown pumpkin shatters window above baby crib in Mattoon

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News