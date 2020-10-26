Mattoon woman arrested for shooting man in forehead with crossbow

The Mattoon Police Department reported that this 41-year-old woman was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at 3:30 a.m. Monday at the police station. Police say the woman shot a man in the forehead with a crossbow during a domestic dispute earlier that morning in the 700 block of North 22nd Street. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.