Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder

MATTOON — A Mattoon woman has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say she intentionally provided a heroin-filled syringe to a woman she stole money from.

According to Mattoon Police Department news release, officers and medical personnel were dispatched on Oct. 21 to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue to a report of an unconscious individual.

An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of MaryJo Perry on the Coles County warrant.

Authorities say Perry, 34, provided the victim with heroin instead of methamphetamine, causing her to overdose.

"This was after the individual had discovered Ms. Perry had stolen $20,000 in US currency from her and confronted her about it," police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and has since been released, police said.

Perry continues to be held in the Coles County Jail, on a bond that requires her to post $50,000 to be released.

Her next court appearance will be Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.