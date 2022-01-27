Mattoon woman charged with failing to register as violent offender

MATTOON - A Mattoon woman has been charged for failing to register as a violent offender against youth.

According to a news release from the Mattoon Police Department, Kayla N. Girard, 25, was arrested on Jan. 15.

Girard was previously charged in Shelby County Circuit Court for the aggravated battery of her newborn child, a Class X felony, in 2016 before pleading guilty in 2018 when the charges were amended to a Class 1 felony. As part of a plea agreement she was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time already served in custody and day for day credit.

The child suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull and two tibias, as well other bruises, cuts, and human bite marks.

Due to the previous criminal conviction against a juvenile, Girard must register her address annually or after a change in her address.

Officials said records indicated that the last time Girard registered her address was in September 2020, violating her annual registration.

A check of the Coles County Safety and Detention Center records shows that she is free after posting a bond of $100 on bail set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is in Coles County Circuit Court for Jan. 31.

