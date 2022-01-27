Mattoon woman charged with failing to register as violent offender

Girard was previously charged in Shelby County Circuit Court for the aggravated battery of her newborn child, a Class X felony, in 2016 before pleading guilty in 2018 when the charges were amended to a Class 1 felony. As part of a plea agreement she was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time already served in custody and day for day credit.
The child suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull and two tibias, as well other bruises, cuts, and human bite marks.
Due to the previous criminal conviction against a juvenile, Girard must register her address annually or after a change in her address.
Officials said records indicated that the last time Girard registered her address was in September 2020, violating her annual registration.
A check of the Coles County Safety and Detention Center records shows that she is free after posting a bond of $100 on bail set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is in Coles County Circuit Court for Jan. 31.