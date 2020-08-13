Mattoon woman gets prison for burglary, theft

CHARLESTON — A woman who pleaded guilty to residential burglary and theft offenses received a prison term though she didn’t show up for court for her sentencing hearing.
Dusty D. Kamalii also faces charges that are still pending and a no-bond arrest warrant was issued for her after she failed to appear at the hearing.
Kamalii, 41, for whom records show an address in Mattoon, received a prison sentence of five years for the residential burglary offense. A two-year sentence for her theft conviction will run at the same time.
Kamalii, formerly known by the last name Stites, pleaded guilty to those charges in October with no agreement on the sentence she would receive.
She is also charged with another residential burglary and theft and with methamphetamine possession. Her guilty plea didn’t cover those cases and they remain unresolved.
The residential burglary charge to which Kamalii pleaded guilty accused her of entering a Mattoon apartment on Dec. 19, 2018, with plans to steal property.
A conviction for residential burglary requires a prison term with the possible sentencing ranging from four to 15 years.
The theft charge to which she pleaded guilty accused her of stealing merchandise from the Mattoon County Market store on May 19, 2018. That charge was a felony because of Kamalii’s criminal record.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Kamalii based on recommendations from prosecutors Jenifer Schiavone and Daniel Weiler and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.
When Kamalii didn’t appear for the hearing, Corum requested a delay and said she had information that she might be hospitalized. Glenn denied the request and ordered the arrest warrant.
The pending charges accuse Kamalii burglarizing a rural Lerna residence on Jan. 3, having methamphetamine on Dec. 10 and stealing merchandise from the Mattoon Walmart store on Feb. 24 of last year.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.