Mattoon woman gets prison for burglary, theft

CHARLESTON — A woman who pleaded guilty to residential burglary and theft offenses received a prison term though she didn’t show up for court for her sentencing hearing.

Dusty D. Kamalii also faces charges that are still pending and a no-bond arrest warrant was issued for her after she failed to appear at the hearing.

Kamalii, 41, for whom records show an address in Mattoon, received a prison sentence of five years for the residential burglary offense. A two-year sentence for her theft conviction will run at the same time.

Kamalii, formerly known by the last name Stites, pleaded guilty to those charges in October with no agreement on the sentence she would receive.

She is also charged with another residential burglary and theft and with methamphetamine possession. Her guilty plea didn’t cover those cases and they remain unresolved.

The residential burglary charge to which Kamalii pleaded guilty accused her of entering a Mattoon apartment on Dec. 19, 2018, with plans to steal property.

A conviction for residential burglary requires a prison term with the possible sentencing ranging from four to 15 years.