Mattoon woman gets prison for having stolen computer

CHARLESTON — Prison time was ordered for a woman who admitted having a computer she knew was stolen from a Mattoon business.

Mikayla L. Hamilton, 20, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of stolen property.

Hamilton was accused of having the computer, stolen from Wave Graphics, in July 2019.

The charge was a felony because of Hamilton’s record and she was sentenced to one year in prison. She also received a record of unsuccessfully completing her earlier probation sentence for a stolen vehicle conviction.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Hamilton, accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

