Mattoon woman gets probation for fight with police

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitted fighting with a police officer who responded to a fight in which she was involved.

Meghan L.R. Dowd, 29, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge.

Dowd was accused of kicking and grabbing the officer who responded to the fight in Mattoon on Nov. 17.

Terms of Dowd’s two-year probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn ordered the sentence based on the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

