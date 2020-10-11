 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon woman gets probation for fight with police
0 comments
top story

Mattoon woman gets probation for fight with police

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitted fighting with a police officer who responded to a fight in which she was involved.

Meghan L.R. Dowd, 29, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge.

Charleston council OKs $38,500 for detention pond project

Dowd was accused of kicking and grabbing the officer who responded to the fight in Mattoon on Nov. 17.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Terms of Dowd’s two-year probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Watch now: Poshard brings message of nonviolence to Coles County Courthouse

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn ordered the sentence based on the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News