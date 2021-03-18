Mattoon woman gets probation for meth possession

CHARLESTON — A woman could avoid a record of a conviction for having methamphetamine found in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Chanda L. Olalde, 31, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing her of having the drug on Feb. 10 of last year.

With the agreement reached in her case, Olalde was sentenced two two years of first offender probation, which can result in no conviction record if completed successfully.

Olalde's probation terms included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that she follow the evaluation's recommendations.

The agreement also included dismissal of charges accusing her of having a prescription medication and marijuana found during the same traffic stop.

A charge accusing her of having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in rural Coles County on Dec. 12 was also dismissed.