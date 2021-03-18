 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon woman gets probation for meth possession
0 comments
top story

Mattoon woman gets probation for meth possession

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman could avoid a record of a conviction for having methamphetamine found in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Chanda L. Olalde, 31, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing her of having the drug on Feb. 10 of last year.

Watch now: National Guard helps staff COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shelbyville

With the agreement reached in her case, Olalde was sentenced two two years of first offender probation, which can result in no conviction record if completed successfully.

Olalde's probation terms included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that she follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Community forum set for March 25 on Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall

The agreement also included dismissal of charges accusing her of having a prescription medication and marijuana found during the same traffic stop.

A charge accusing her of having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in rural Coles County on Dec. 12 was also dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: 'Challenges ahead' when it comes to virus

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News