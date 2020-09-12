Mattoon woman gets probation for property crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was part of the sentence a woman received for using other people’s credit cards and forging a check.

Sara N. Hudson, 39, of Mattoon, was sentenced to two years of probation for convictions for possession of another’s credit card and forgery.

Hudson pleaded guilty to the charges in June with no agreement on a sentence, though other charges were dismissed.

She admitted using the others’ credit cards in January and in November, and using another person’s check, also in November.

The dismissed charges accused Hudson of having methamphetamine in January and burglarizing a vehicle in November.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Hudson based on recommendations from State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

