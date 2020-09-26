Mattoon woman pleads guilty to drug charge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A treatment evaluation was ordered for a woman who acknowledged having heroin.

Cidney J. Trueblood, 24, for whom records show an address in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was accused of having the drug on June 13.

Trueblood was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, which allows for the possibility of no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Probation terms included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that Trueblood follow its recommendations.

Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Trueblood based on the terms of a plea agreement recommended by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

