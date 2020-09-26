 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman pleads guilty to drug charge
CHARLESTON — A treatment evaluation was ordered for a woman who acknowledged having heroin.

Cidney J. Trueblood, 24, for whom records show an address in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was accused of having the drug on June 13.

Trueblood was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, which allows for the possibility of no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Probation terms included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that Trueblood follow its recommendations.

Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Trueblood based on the terms of a plea agreement recommended by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

