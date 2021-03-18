Mattoon woman pleads guilty to heroin possession charge

CHARLESTON — An evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed was ordered for a woman who admitted having heroin.
Kasandra L. Vaultonburg, 26, for whom records show an address in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The treatment evaluation was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence she received.
It was the type of probation known as first offender, meaning she could avoid a record of a conviction if she completes her probation successfully.
Police found heroin in Vaultonburg's vehicle during a traffic stop in Mattoon on July 23, according to records in her case.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Vaultonburg by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.