Mattoon woman pleads guilty to obstructing justice charge

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
CHARLESTON — An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was ordered for a woman who acknowledged lying to police about her identity following a traffic stop.
Makeisha I. Holley, 27, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge in connection with the Oct. 26 incident.
The charge was a felony and Holley was sentenced to two years of probation with the treatment evaluation included in its requirements.
She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and received a concurrent two-year probation sentence for that offense. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn based the sentence on a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.
PHOTOS: 2020 JG-TC mugshot gallery
Givins, Stephanie E.
McGrew III, Keith
Maliq Scott
Bailey Hutchinson
George Reid
William Kinsel
Jemal Hancock
Seth Ryan
Brady, Dustin
Harley Runner
McCray-Kyse, Rodge J.
Brandon Larsen
Chandra Olalde
Stephens, Larry K.
Sean Watson
Brenton Gossard
Ted Morecraft
Floyd, Benjamin J.
Hamilton, Anthony K.
Hall, Quentin O.
Conrad, Aaron M.
Jimmy Derixson
Howlett, Michael R., Jr.
Garza, Maria N.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.