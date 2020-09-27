Mattoon woman pleads guilty to obstructing justice charge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was ordered for a woman who acknowledged lying to police about her identity following a traffic stop.

Makeisha I. Holley, 27, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge in connection with the Oct. 26 incident.

The charge was a felony and Holley was sentenced to two years of probation with the treatment evaluation included in its requirements.

She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and received a concurrent two-year probation sentence for that offense. A charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn based the sentence on a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

